Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Center Grove 41 – 38

The Eagle Varsity Volleyball team came out hot last night in the semi-final of district play against Chesaning, only allowing the Indians to reach double digit points in the last set. Audrey Geer had 11 kills, Kara Hecht had 7, and Amy Kern had 5. Sarah Hauck dished out 28 assists. Geer and Hannah Reinhardt served 6 and 5 aces respectively, with the team serving 93% for the match. Hauck had 8 digs, followed by Reinhardt with 7 and Faith Breinager with 5. Muth faces Birch Run tonight in the District final, a team they defeated last week in a close 5 sets to win the conference championship. The District championship match will be played at Chesaning High School at 6:00pm, with tickets available only on the GoFan app. Let’s go Eagles!!!!

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO