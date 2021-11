Foxtails are an ambitious screamo band from Connecticut. They’ve been around for a while now; their debut album This Is Not For You came out back in 2015, when the band members were all teenagers. Up until now, Foxtails have been doing everything DIY-style. But now, Foxtails are moving up in the world. Next year, they’ll head out on a North American tour with Touché Amoré, Vein.FM, and Dogleg; that is a hell of a bill. And today, Foxtails have announced the impending release of their new album Fawn.

