Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Ben Davis 63 – 27

Franklin girls basketball has dynastic visions for itself, and the comparisons to another recent dynasty — the Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018 — are somewhat apt. Kuryn Brunson, though not 7 feet tall, is Kevin Durant, the go-to offensive force and MVP (or Miss Basketball in this case) candidate. Scarlett Kimbrell and Lauren Klem are the Splash Sisters, displaying the same type of lethal 3-point marksmanship that Golden State got from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

FRANKLIN, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO