Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Ben Davis 63 – 27

By Admin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishers faced Ben Davis in the second game of the shootout and won 63-27. The Lady Tigers took a 15-2 lead...

Dothan Eagle

Junior High basketball roundup: Wicksburg girls edge Slocomb

Bella Sellers scored 18 points to lead the Wicksburg girls junior high basketball team to a 28-22 win over Slocomb on Monday. Claire Bennett and Dahlia Ganz each added four, while Abbie Ellenburg scored two for the Panthers. Sophia Keeling led Slocomb with 10 points, while Lily Hobart and Raelee...
SLOCOMB, AL
farmerpublishing.com

Basketball season begins for Junior High Blue Jays

Landrey Kelly brings the ball up the court. (Photos by JR Chaney) Ella Meyerkorth gets the rebound and dribbles out of the lane. Norah Watkins shoots over an opponent. Gabe Gebhards battles for the rebound against the Mound City Panthers. Jadyn Geib blocks out on a free throw and keeps...
HIGH SCHOOL
blythewoodbengals.com

Girls Basketball Tryout Information

All girls interested in playing basketball at Blythewood High School should contact Coach Inabinet via e-mail. sinabine@richland2.org. Physical location in the large gym. Tryouts will take place Monday November 1 through Wednesday November 3. You must have an updated athletic physical dated after April 1st and registered in Planet High...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
#Junior Varsity
KPLC TV

EDS hits the court for first high school varsity basketball game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night was a historic one for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School as the Eagles basketball team played in their first-ever high school varsity game. The Eagles would fall in the game to Berchmans Academy, 49-28. “It means the world to us. This has been...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
seattleschools.org

Pathfinder Girls Basketball

Girls basketball practice will be held after school starting on TUESDAY, November 30th, from 3:30-5:00pm. The Girls Basketball Team is open to all female and female-identified students in grades 6, 7 and 8 who are interested in playing basketball for Pathfinder in the 2021-2022 season. All students wishing to participate...
EDUCATION
dailyjournal.net

Franklin girls basketball preview

Franklin girls basketball has dynastic visions for itself, and the comparisons to another recent dynasty — the Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018 — are somewhat apt. Kuryn Brunson, though not 7 feet tall, is Kevin Durant, the go-to offensive force and MVP (or Miss Basketball in this case) candidate. Scarlett Kimbrell and Lauren Klem are the Splash Sisters, displaying the same type of lethal 3-point marksmanship that Golden State got from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
FRANKLIN, IN
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Freshmen win, junior varsity lose in games against Canyon Lake

The Lampasas freshman and junior varsity teams split their games against Canyon Lake last Thursday. The freshman Badgers beat Canyon Lake 20-0. Reed Jerome scored two rushing touchdowns -- one from 58 yards out. Rylan Ross accounted for the third touchdown on a 7-yard run. Josiah Toeaina went two of three on extra-point attempts. Defensively, Jerome and Toeaina each forced fumbles that were…
CANYON LAKE, TX
tecumsehchieftain.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL’S JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL SQUAD

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL’S JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL SQUAD: Players in the front row left to right, are Evin Zyla, Jackson Haughton, Brett Bohling, Gabe Burki, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew, Sergio Valles, Jannis Romer; back row, left to right, CJ Rinne, Jovony Cabrales, Nolan Wellensiek, Wyatt Ludemann, Brandon Speckmann, Keegan Jones, Jersey Graham, Cameron Lowther. Head Coach Neil Bowman.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Hume Invitational Junior High Basketball Tournament

The Hume Invitational Junior High Basketball Tournament started off Monday, Nov. 1, with the first game in-between the Hume Lady Hornets and Butler Lady Bears. The Lady Hornets started off strong and scored 11 points opposed to the 6 points that the Lady Bears scored at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Hornets proceeded by staying on top by winning the game, 29-17, and advanced to play Wednesday at 5 p.m.
HUME, MO
panolian.com

Batesville Junior High Girls Hoops

Batesville Junior High seventh grade Lady Tigers Amiah Haynie (25), Miele Wesley (12), and Ava Pierce(11) converge on a Water Valley defender Oct.25 at the Batesville Junior High gym. The Tigers 7th&8th grade squads travel to Oxford Thursday for games beginning at 5 p.m. (Glennie Pou)
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Ends Season with Sectional Title

In the Class A Sectional Final match, Rye Girls Soccer battled to a 0-0 draw after the end of 80 minutes of regulation play, 20 minutes of overtime play and 10 minutes of golden goal play. Rye’s senior captain Hannah Bertisch injured her knee in the first ten minutes and...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Swimming Enters Prelims

Rye Girls Varsity Swimming & Diving entered prelims Monday. It was the first half of prelims, and Wednesday will be the second half. The top 16 will make the finals on Thursday. “Freshman Sophia Lord placed 8th in the 200 IM, swimming a lifetime best time,” said Rye Girls Varsity...
RYE, NY
Buffalo News

Reuben Owens named varsity boys basketball coach at West Seneca West

Longtime Amherst junior varsity basketball coach Reuben Owens has been named the head varsity coach at West Seneca West, athletic director Marisa Fallacaro-Dougherty confirmed. Owens had been at Amherst for the past 11 seasons. He replaces Stan Weir, the former Nichols and East Aurora player who had been named coach...
AMHERST, NY
Garden City News

Girls Varsity Cross Country Division, Conference Champs

Garden City High School’s Girls Varsity Cross Country team did it again! The team is back to back Division and Conference Champions with another undefeated season! Coach Seth Messier’s Varsity team includes: Emily Pogozelski, Senior and Captain; Kimberly Villoni, Senior and Captain; Alexa Andron, Junior; Sydney Chean, Junior; Sophia Erigo, Sophomore; Kate Pogozelski, Sophomore; Saige Scala, Freshman; Eva Vitale, Freshman; Abigail Tedesco, 8th Grade.
GARDEN CITY, NY
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country Senior Spotlight: Angie Grunert

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Angie Grunert of the Girls Varsity Cross Country Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Angie and her life on and off the course.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1987: Deary High’s junior varsity

Members of the Deary High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team assembled for their team portrait in this photo from the 1987 Mustangs’ yearbook. They are, first row from left, Randy Cannon, Tuan Nguyen, Danny Loomis, Floyd Medlock, Randy Smith, Ray Day, Jeff Lawson, Wayne Hawley; second row, Mark McCully, Mike Dimmick, Dan Thompson, Steve Griffin, Terry Saunders, Mike Halen, Chris Chase, Danny Haskell and Rod Dennis (manager). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
DEARY, ID

