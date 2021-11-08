CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's listed as a guard but plays like a power forward, which has set him up...

www.warriorscentral.com

NBC Sports

Payton II a 'great weapon' on defense for Kerr, Warriors

The Warriors surprised many around the NBA and even some in their own locker room when they cut Avery Bradley right before the start of the 2021-22 season and eventually brought back Gary Payton II on a non-guaranteed contract. But six games into the season, Payton is proving to be...
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Watch: Gary Payton II put Kelly Oubre on a poster

Wednesday’s NBA clash between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets produced a mini reunion of former Washington Wizards players. The Warriors had Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre and Ish Smith were with the Charlotte Hornets. Payton and Oubre didn’t cross paths in Washington at the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Gary Payton II reveals which ‘gift’ he didn’t get from Hall Of Fame dad

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors have found a gem this season in Gary Payton II. His play coming off of the bench for the Dubs has been extraordinary. Every game, he pulls off a highlight dunk and makes plays all over the court. But his specialty is shutting down opposing players. Exactly how his father, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, did in his playing days.
NBA
defector.com

The Warriors Are Riding High Off The Gary Payton II Experience

With due respect to the Miami Heat (made out of iron, love to fight), the Philadelphia 76ers (very tall), and the Utah Jazz (the Utah Jazz), the best basketball in the NBA right now is being played by the Golden State Warriors. Last year’s bridge squad of misshapen weirdos supporting the lone two healthy superstar holdovers from the team’s title years has given way to a somewhat more correctly shaped cadre of weirdos who are doing a much better job supporting an even more-rested Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The team’s fate no longer hinges on dubious propositions like “Kelly Oubre being a normal guy” or “James Wiseman acquiring the use of his limbs.” Jordan Poole is hitting shots, Nemanja Bjelica is performing his patented refrigerator-shaped version of swagginess, and the rest of the cast is stepping up when needed. Wednesday night’s primetime win against the Hornets showed off how much better they are, and last night’s hero was Gary Payton II.
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

Gary Payton II leaves game after apparent ankle injury

UPDATE: GP2 returned to the game in the fourth quarter. Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II exited Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Payton — who was having probably his best game of the season, making a...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Gary Payton drops hilarious truth bomb about ex-wife amid son’s breakout for Warriors

Gary Payton II has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors this season. The 28-year-old is in the midst of arguably his best season as a pro, and his father, Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, could not be more proud. Gary Sr., however, had a hilarious admission as he talked about his […] The post Gary Payton drops hilarious truth bomb about ex-wife amid son’s breakout for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

Gary Payton II stole pretty much everything — including the spotlight — against the Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors’ team-effort win against the Charlotte Hornets could’ve easily been Jordan Poole’s night, and in several aspects, it certainly was. Poole — going into the game while in the midst of a debilitating shooting slump — finally found his stroke. He put up 31 points on 21 shot attempts, including a 7-of-16 line (43.8%) on threes and 70.8% True Shooting, easily the most efficient scoring performance of his young season.
NBA
knbr.com

3 Takeaways after Gary Payton II steals show in win over Hornets

It was a matchup between two of the most entertaining teams in the league, and a potential showcase for a young star that the Warriors passed on in last year’s draft. But it was a different young guard who stole the show in Golden State’s 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Here are a few takeaways.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Gary Payton ‘Proud' of Son as Impressive Warriors Start Continues

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several rows above floor level and about 25 feet behind the home-team bench, the Original Glove settled into a seat next to Warriors team president Bob Myers and tried to keep his joy contained within his heart. For when the Original Glove, Hall of Fame guard Gary...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II Power Win Vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The last time the Warriors and Hornets faced off, Steph Curry didn't play and it ended with Draymond Green getting ejected with a second left in regulation and Terry Rozier hitting the game-winner. It was the Warriors' most brutal loss of the 2020-21 NBA season. Early in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Warriors’ Gary Payton II throw down poster dunk on Pelicans

Gary Payton II is breaking out with the Warriors of late: He scored 14 points and had some key plays in the win over the Hornets on Wednesday, then on Friday he dropped 17 on the Pelicans. And he dropped the hammer on Didi Louzada. Payton ended up with the...
NBA

