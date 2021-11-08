ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Humane pet store ordinance rejected Tuesday night by Colorado Springs City Council

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE , 8 P.M. TUESDAY

In a close vote after a long meeting, the City Council failed to pass a proposed pet store ordinance that would have prohibited the sale of puppies and kittens at the city's two retail pet stores.

Just before 7:30 p.m., after four hours of public comment, the Council voted 5-4 against passing the ordinance.

KRDO

The Animal Humane Society and animal rights advocates believed that Pet City , located in the city's two shopping malls, obtains its dogs and cats from breeding mills known for inhumane treatment and conditions -- an accusation that Pet City owners repeatedly denied.

Some council members said that they opposed the ordinance because it singled out Pet City , risked putting the longtime family-owned stores out of business and did nothing to address the root problem of irreputable breeders in other locations.

KRDO

To that end, Councilman Wayne Williams offered an amended version of the ordinance that would have included any breeder with annual sales of over $10,000, but it narrowly failed by a 5-4 vote.

KRDO

"I'm relieved and overwhelmed," said Bree Maestas, owner of Pet City's Citadel Mall store. "I really listened to what the Council members said today. I think there can be better outcomes by not passing a ban against businesses."

KRDO

Maestas said that a fifth of her animals come from certified breeders and is working hard to raise that percentage by ending associations with questionable breeders and seeing that more breeders earn certification.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum, who confessed that she didn't know how she'd vote until the end, expressed hope that Pet City and animal rights activists will do better in the future at working together to end pet mill breeding.

KRDO

Around 400 municipalities in 31 states, including 10 in Colorado, have ordinances regulating the sale of pets in pet stores.

On Wednesday, Council president Tom Strand -- who introduced the proposed ordinance -- said that he's not giving up on the possibility of crafting another version of it in the future.

(PREVIOUS STORY -- TUESDAY, NOV. 9, 5:45 P.M.)

The City Council is in its third hour of a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to ban the sale of dogs and cats at local pet stores

KRDO

The hearing began just before 3 p.m. Tuesday and 41 people were registered to speak in both sides of the issue.

Many of the supporters of the ordinance wore red shirts with the slogan "Vote Yes For Puppies."

KRDO

Council members expect to discuss the ordinance and vote on it late in the evening.

It was standing room only for the hearing, with more than 75 people packed into the Council chamber; extra chairs were brought in just beforehand.

KRDO

The first two speakers were Amy Jesse of the Animal Humane Society -- who helped write the ordinance -- and animal rights activist Julia Archer.

Both support the ordinance, saying that many pet stores acquire their animals from puppy or kitten mills where they are inhumanely treated.

KRDO

"We'll support you, Pet City, to support the transition to a humane business model that does no harm -- seen or unseen," Archer said.

KRDO

Pet City has the only two retail pet stores in town, and the owners have repeatedly denied getting animals from irreputable providers.

"We shouldn't be controlled by special interest groups that are not willing to work with us," said Dustin Haworth, owner of Pet City in Citadel Mall. "All-or-nothing ordinances such as this, will do nothing to affect the animal welfare in Colorado Springs.

KRDO

The owners said that the pets they currently obtain are from licensed breeders more reliable than getting animals from legitimate shelters and rescues, as the ordinance would require.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has a crew attending the hearing and will provide updates.

(PREVIOUS STORY -- MONDAY, NOV. 8)

The city is getting closer to enacting an ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores, and a possible $500 fine for violators.

During a City Council work session Monday, president Tom Strand present the proposed ordinance that would prohibit such sales unless pets come from shelters, rescues, licensed breeders and other legitimate animal organizations.

City of Colorado Springs

The proposed ordinance requires stores to display that their animals come from legitimate sources and have documentation to prove it.

During a Council discussion on the matter in late February, Strand said that an ordinance is necessary because many pet stores across the country sell dogs and cats that are acquired from puppy and kitten mills, and state and federal laws don't provide enough prevention or enforcement.

KRDO

However, the Colorado Legislature passed a law that took effect in September, requiring more transparency from pet stores about where they obtain their animals -- but Stand said that it doesn't go far enough.

City Council Presentation

Such mills are known for inhumane treatment of animals and living conditions that promote an infection that can be transmitted to humans.

One local pet store, Pet City -- with branches at the city's two shopping malls -- has been accused by animal rights activists and concerned citizens of selling pets from mills; they are the city's only retail stores that sell pets.

City Council Presentation

Those critics have linked Pet City to four mills or questionable breeders in Kansas, Indiana and Wisconsin.

On Monday, Pet City owners again denied the accusations and said that the ordinance would put their stores out of business.

KRDO

"We've been trying to work with the City Council to get back to where we were 18 months ago, for more transparency and reasonable restrictions for the pet stores," said Dustin Haworth, owner of Pet City at Chapel Hills Mall. "We think this ordinance is too strict."

Bree Maestas, owner of the Pet City at Citadel Mall, said that both stores recently passed unannounced state inspections.

"There are responsible breeders and there are irresponsible breeders," she said. "We buy our puppies from reputable breeders. It doesn't make sense to stop doing that and rely solely on rescues and shelters where we don't know the background of the animals."

KRDO

Pet City has been in Colorado Springs for 52 years.

The Council expects to vote on the ordinance at Tuesday's regular meeting, after a public hearing in which nearly 30 people have registered to speak.

In other business, the Council considered a revised version of a proposed ordinance regulating carports.

City Council Presentation

The latest version includes a focus on architectural styles to ensure that a carport isn't too obtrusive and blends in with the surrounding neighborhood.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum expressed concern about acceptable carports being more expensive than unacceptable models, and asked city staff to return with estimated cost differences.

Illegal carport

Some Council members believe the revised ordinance is too strict and provides no flexibility for homeowners whose existing carports may fall slightly below the new standard.

"I wouldn't recommend that we lower our standards," said Peter Wysocki, the city's director of planning and community development.

Legal carport

The Council will hold a public hearing about the revised ordinance on Nov. 23, and could be ready to vote that same day; the extended moratorium on citations for carport violations ends Dec. 4.

During the Council's lunch break, members discussed the process toward replacing the soon-to-be vacant seat of longtime Councilman Richard Skorman, who announced his resignation last week.

City of Colorado Springs

Candidates can begin applying on Wednesday, with a deadline of Nov. 23. The Council (excluding Skorman) will interview candidates on Dec. 13. The top candidate will be sworn in on Jan. 10.

Last year, the Council appointed Mike O'Malley to fill the remainder of the term of Andy Pico, who was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives. There were eight initial candidates but four dropped out along the way.

In 2006, Skorman left during his second term to work for former Colorado U.S. Senator Ken Salazar. The Council appointed Bernie Herpin from a field of 30 candidates. Herpin went on to serve as a state senator.

The post Humane pet store ordinance rejected Tuesday night by Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution

DENVER (KRDO) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $40,000 in funding will be given to Center for EcoTechnology (CET) and Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) through the Sustainable Materials Management Program. In the press release, EPA awarded $19,526 to CET, a nongovernmental organization based in Massachusetts. The award helps cities and states improve The post Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force Academy conducts force protection exercise Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy will be conducting a force protection exercise on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. People in the area shouldn't be alarmed when smoke, simulated explosions, and first responders are present. In the press release, people near Academy could see an increase in first responder activity, The post Air Force Academy conducts force protection exercise Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the victim in a house fire that happened in Green Mountain Falls. On Nov. 9, the El Paso County Sheriff received reports of a house in the 6800 block of Howard Street. Neighbors reported seeing flames coming from the The post Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- While the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is still waiting on a signature from President Joe Biden, we already have a pretty clear idea of how that money will impact Southern Colorado. The money that the state gets for highways and bridges will go right to the Colorado Department of Transportation's, $3.7 billion will The post How $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

