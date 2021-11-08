CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best genderless skin care products

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCvyZ_0cqKAMYn00
Getty Images

Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)

Here is a list of suggestions for anyone with a daily skin care ritual in your life.

Only Skin Premium Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kur1w_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Only Skin

Only Skin is a new line of ultra-premium skin care designed primarily for men, but would be an ideal option for women who prefer unscented products as well. Only Skin offers three kits: The Essential Kit, the Standard Kit, and the Premium Kit. The Premium option includes everything needed for a daily regimen: cleanser, scrub, day cream, night cream, and eye serum. SRP: $88

Nécessaire Scalp Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir7Ed_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Nécessaire

A cult favorite with beauty enthusiasts thanks to its body wash, Nécessaire recently debuted a new set dedicated to a part of our body that often goes overlooked—partially because for many people, it’s covered by hair. The Scalp Duo consists of a shampoo and conditioner that are dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, without sulfates, parabens, and silicones. SRP: $40

The Route ‘The Day Drink’ Hydration Tonic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNO46_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of the Route

Launched as a hydration tonic in summer 2021, this can really be useful year-round to keep your face hydrated and rejuvenated. The Day Drink by the Route—a skin care startup that produces medical-grade products—is packed with daytime-targeted high potency active ingredients (including silver mushroom, vitamin C, hyaluronic acids, and cucumber water) that deliver super-antioxidant defense and create a barrier against blue light and urban pollution. SRP: $50

SkinBetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream

EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream is formulated with niacinamide and additional hydrating, firming ingredients to deeply hydrate, revitalize, and smooth the appearance of the skin—especially around the eye area. It’s ideal for those wishing to maintain their youthful-looking complexion, while addressing dryness, crepiness, puffiness, darkness, lines, and wrinkles around the eyes. SRP: $125

Harry’s Face Toner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctVWl_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Harry’s

Known primarily for its shaving kits, Harry’s expanded into skin care for men earlier this year, but these products are equally useful for women. The Face Toner is especially light and refreshing, cool to the touch, and ideal for kicking off your skin care routine after cleansing. SRP: $8

Oak Essentials Restorative Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFecS_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Oak Essentials

Jenni Kayne, a California lifestyle brand known for minimalist, elevated wardrobe staples and home decor, just launched a new skin care brand. The Jenni Kayne team spent more than two years on research and development, fine-tuning every formula and product. While the line is billed as made by women for women, the minimal packaging and scentless products could be appealing to men as well. The Oak Essentials Restorative Mask is made with avocado oil, organic honey, and sea-buckthorn fruit oil, a plant-based source of vitamin C, E, and unsaturated fatty acids, including omega-7, which effectively supports collagen production. SRP: $68

Peace Out Repairing Moisturizer

An unsung hero, Peace Out makes some of the most effective anti-acne products on the market. They’re light and easy to apply, and non-scented. The Repairing Moisturizer is alcohol-free, reduces the appearance of redness, and refines uneven texture and pores. SRP: $28

Caldera + Lab ‘The Clean Slate’ Balancing Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQHGB_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Caldera + Lab

Caldera + Lab’s products are formulated with locally sourced botanical ingredients, harvested from the Teton Range in Wyoming, and use eco-friendly processes to create natural, antioxidant-rich skin care products. The brand’s three core products, starting with the Clean Slate balancing cleanser, are designed to address the most common skin issues with a good dose of moisture, perfect for the winter months. SRP: $37

Hims & Hers Multivitamin Hair Loss Gummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCZG1_0cqKAMYn00
Courtesy of Hims & Hers

Skin care isn’t only about what you apply to the skin—it also comes from within. That starts with what you eat on a daily basis, but also supplements you can take to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Supporting hair growth and maintenance for both men and women, these biotin gummies support the production of keratin, a protein and building block for hair that keeps it strong, healthy, and shiny. SRP: $32

