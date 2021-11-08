CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Stanley Mourns the Passing of His 101-Year-Old Father

Cover picture for the articlePaul Stanley is mourning the loss of his father who died at the age of 101. Stanley shared via social media, “My dad William Eisen has left this earth after 101 years & 7 months. His thirst for knowledge never wained. He could speak on virtually any subject. His pride in...

Saddening news came from KISS' frontman Paul Stanley as he announced on social media that his father, William Eisen, passed away at the age of 101 on November 8, 2021. In his recent post on Twitter, Stanley expressed his admiration for his father where it read, "My dad William Eisen has left this earth after 101 years & 7 months. His thirst for knowledge never wained. He could speak on virtually any subject."
