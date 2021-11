Nearly everyone in D.C. has either directly experienced or heard about the grievous Metro delays that are snarling the commute into, out of and within the District. Although most students live on campus within walking distance of classes, there are plenty who do not – and they’re being squeezed by wait times of up to 40 minutes more than usual. Staff and faculty, a greater percentage of whom live a Metro ride away from campus, are affected even more.

