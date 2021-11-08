Search Result

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join us on November 15 for the Xbox Anniversary... Enter the world...

The award-winning A Short Hike hits PS4 November 16

Hey everyone! I’m Adam Robinson-Yu, the main developer behind A Short Hike. I’m excited to finally announce that the launch date for A Short Hike on PS4 will be… November 16! With the release just around the corner, I thought it would be a good time to share a bit more about the world of Hawk Peak Provincial Park, and how it took shape while I was developing it.
‘We made a mistake’: Nightclub apologises after charging customers 20p for anti-spiking drink covers

A nightclub has admitted it made a mistake after charging customers for drink covers that help prevent spiking.Pryzm, in Cardiff, was criticised after it emerged the venue was asking revellers to cough up 20p per plastic lid following a spate of spiking reports across the UK.However, the venue has apologised for the “mistake” and is now offering the protective covers for free.Cardiff nightclubs Popworld, Walkabout, Be At One, Story, Metros, Mary’s and Revolution are all offering drink covers for free, according to WalesOnline. Pulse is said to be trialling them and does not intend to charge, while The Moon bar...
Battlefield Portal Web App is Available Early for a Limited Time

Mess around with the customization options ahead of the game's release. Battlefield 2042 won't release into early access until November 12, but there is a little appetizer that is currently available for fans. DICE has quietly made the Battlefield Portal web application available to everyone. This will allow you to...
Xbox Design Lab Brings Back Rubberized Grips, Metallic Finishes, and More

Earlier this year we brought back Xbox Design Lab, our customization program that offers different ways to create your own personalized Xbox Wireless Controller. Since then, the community has created hundreds of thousands of unique designs tailored to their personality and style. Today, we’re excited to announce that rubberized grips...
Metal Gear Solid Titles Temporarily Pulled from Stores

The issue involves licenses for historical footage. Konami announced that they have temporarily removed some of the Metal Gear Solid titles from various digital stores. This removal specifically impacts Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 along with any package deals that include these titles. The games were...
Rockstar Shows What Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Looks Like on Switch

You'll be able to take Claude, Tommy, and CJ with you on the go. If you have been wondering how Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition would look like running on the Nintendo Switch, wonder no longer. This weekend, Rockstar Games released a few screenshots from the Switch version of the game. They put the new shots up on their buy page for the trilogy.
Awards Season Is Here with the ID@Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale

The year is coming to a close and folks are digging through their rolodex of best games and compiling their ultimate suggestion guides. Holiday shoppers are combing through review sites looking to get their loved ones the best gaming has to offer. Well, we couldn’t wait for the holidays here at the ID@Xbox team and decided to put together a list of amazing award-winning games and put them on sale for up to 75% off now through November 15. We have GOTY winners, Metacritic Must Plays and the one with the goose that everyone memes. Here’s a sample of just some of the great games we have on sale during the ID@Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale on the Xbox Store.
Live Death to the Fullest with the Necroids Species Pack for Stellaris Console Edition

Hey everyone, Daniel Moregård, here, Game Director on Stellaris: Console Edition Spooky season is upon us, and with the turning of the leaves also comes the latest expansion for Stellaris: Console Edition. Introducing the Necroids Species Pack, the latest and final addition to Stellaris: Console Edition’s fourth expansion pass. This deadly serious expansion summons more portraits, civics, ship sets and other cosmetics from beyond the grave, and it’s available now on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
A Cute Bunny with a Very Odd Diet – Can It Sneak Its Way to Its Next Meal?

A Pretty Odd Bunny is a stealth platformer about a rabbit who likes eating pigs. I think that’s a pretty odd setting for a game, right?. You play as a red-eyed bunny with a very unusual diet choice, and your main goal is reaching the end of each level and securing a your (pig) meal for the day. However, your fellow bunny friends don’t exactly approve of your food choices, so you have to carefully make your way through each level without being detected – as they will do anything they can to stop you from reaching your snack.
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is Now Available

The best, most crisp pixels you've ever laid your eyes upon. Square Enix released Final Fantasy V today as part of their ongoing "Pixel Remaster" series of re-releases. This classic JRPG now includes upgraded pixel-style visuals, improved audio, and other quality of life improvements. Today's release hits PC via Steam and various mobile platforms.
Treasures of the Aegean, a Time Loop Action Adventure, Available Now

Treasures of the Aegean is an exhilarating historical action thriller set on the mysterious sunken island of Thera. Marie Taylor is the hero of the story, a brilliant treasure hunter who works with her associate, historian James Andrew, seeking out ancient relics. However, on this particular expedition they gradually begin to unravel the lost secrets of a forgotten kingdom which has been tragically trapped in an endless time loop.
DICE Details Known Issues for Battlefield 2042 Launch

You ever get a sense of déjà vu? It is once again time for a new Battlefield game and that means there will be some bugs included. I mean, every game has them these days and they aren't completely unexpected. However, when it comes to Battlefield, there may be a bit more worry from fans who remember the release of Battlefield 4.
PS5 stock UK – live: Argos, Game, Amazon restock news and more

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Argos and Amazon next week. Read on for more information.The PS5 arrived in the UK almost a full year ago, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both in-store and online.November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. Last week, we only saw John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo drop stock. But it’s starting to pick up, with AO, Very and Asda having dropped on...
GTA Trilogy Pulled from Sale on PC as Rockstar Games Launcher Goes Down

Update (Nov 11, 2021 at 8:01PM ET): The Rockstar Games Launcher is once again working. Unfortunately, the GTA Trilogy is still unavailable due to those extra files that were "unintentionally included" in yesterday's release of The Definitive Version. You can read more about those additional files in our original story below.
“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here’s what you need and what you need to know The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release […]
