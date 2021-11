The city of Sedona will conduct its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and its general election, if necessary, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. If a candidate receives a majority of all the votes cast at the primary election, they will be elected to the office for which they are a candidate, effective the date of the general election. A general election is only required if the offices are not filled at the primary election.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO