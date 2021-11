The will he or won’t he play storyline surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was answered as his backup Cooper Rush played against the Minnesota Vikings. Rush was able to lead a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter thanks to a defensive stand from the Cowboys defense. Even though it wasn’t the prettiest of games, from Rush and the defense, they were able to pick up the win and at the same time give the Cowboys some stability behind Prescott.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO