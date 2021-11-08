CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super People - Official Extended Cinematic CBT Teaser Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a look at the extended cinematic teaser trailer...

www.ign.com

IGN

Togges - Official Announcement Trailer

Togges is a colourful 3D platforming game about stacking and moving stacking cute little cubes. Players will be able to solve puzzles, meet interesting characters, and explore its beautiful world next year. Take a look at its open-ended levels and various environments in this adorable announcement trailer. Togges will release in 2022. It's available to wishlist on Steam now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Swordship - Official Announcement Trailer

In Swordship, you'll need to master the art of dodging obstacles and enemies at high speeds to coax your foes to clash into each other. Steal containers and safely deliver them to upgrade your ship, and put your reflexes to the test in this dodge'em up game. Check out the Swordship announcement trailer for a look at what's to come. Swordship will release on PC and consoles in 2022. It's available to wishlist on Steam now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Somber - Official Teaser Trailer

Get a look at the semi-open world of Gloom in this trailer for Somber, an upcoming hand-painted action platformer game where you take on the role of a friendly but deadly creature whose mission is to help anyone in need and make things right. Somber is heading to Steam in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Check Out This Teaser Trailer for Shadowy Platformer Somber

Arriving next year, Somber resembles a mash-up of Limbo and Bride of Re-Animator. No, Jeffrey Combs doesn’t put in an appearance, but the teaser trailer for this upcoming platformer smacks of the scenes where Herbert West tries to reanimate body parts. Your protagonist seems to be a sentient eyeball, cloaked in a huge, noxious fart. No, we’re absolutely not making this up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Magic: The Gathering - Innistrad: Crimson Vow Official Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer for Magic: The Gathering's expansion set, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now available to play on MTG Arena for PC and mobile devices. The latest expansion introduces players to classic horror themes, including vampires, werewolves, and spirits, as well as features new gameplay mechanics that allow for continuous deck-building strategies. A collection of cards from Crimson Vow have been reimagined with alternate art inspired by the world and characters of Bram Stoker's Dracula-including a Count Dracula planeswalker card. The eternal night of Midnight Hunt still threatens to befall the plane of Innistrad. Crimson Vow follows the journey of Sorin, an iconic Vampire Planeswalker, who attempts to thwart the fiendish Vampire noblewoman, Olivia Voldaren, and her plans to wed herself to the Markov bloodline and assume control over the plane.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Summoners War Chronicles Releases Cinematic Trailer (Exclusive)

The Summoners War Championship takes place this weekend, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive reveal of a cinematic trailer for Summoners War Chronicles ahead of the event. The open-world fantasy MMORPG-style game includes iconic monsters, spells and environments from Summoners War: Sky Arena, its flagship title, and its follow-up real-time strategy mobile game Summoners War: Lost Centuria. The trailer hypes the drama awaiting competitors with epic action and perilous stakes in store. Summoners War Chronicles will launch on iOS, Android, and PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Two-Faced Tanner

Welcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Two-Faced Tanner, Mission 25. This mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Asuka Kasen. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Job Task: Make Two-Faced Tanner bleed!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Announced a Ton of New Marvel Shows for Disney+ Day - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment, Disney gives us just a little sneak peek at the upcoming Obi-Wan series, and by "little" we mean "not a whole lot" aside from some (admittedly cool) concept art and talking head interviews with director Deborah Chow and Ewan McGregor. Sorry, no trailer yet. McGregor did tease a possible rematch between himself and Hayden Christensen, who's returning to the franchise after being away since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. And in related news, Disney also dropped A TON of new announcements and updates on other Disney+ series. There's a new Cars show, Zootopia is coming back with some short form content, the Proud Family is getting a revival, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog is going on more adventures...honestly it's a lot. And of course, there's Marvel stuff with new logos for Echo, Ironheart, What If? Season 2, She-Hulk, and more. Like a lot more. Finally, we have a tease of our own. Tune in next week for a special streaming event that might help you out this holiday season.
TV SERIES
IGN

Night Vision Goggles

This guide will help you locate all of the Special Items within GTA: San Andreas. This page will detail where to find a specific item and cover the steps required to unlock it. By unlocking all Special Items, you will be one step closer to that elusive 100% completion rating! This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sinnoh Pokedex (Pre-National Dex Pokemon)

This is the complete list of Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon catchable in the Grand Underground Pokemon Hideaways during the story. These are all the Pokemon available in Pokemon BDSP prior to receiving the National Pokedex.
VIDEO GAMES

