Super People - Official Extended Cinematic CBT Teaser Trailer

In today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment, Disney gives us just a little sneak peek at the upcoming Obi-Wan series, and by "little" we mean "not a whole lot" aside from some (admittedly cool) concept art and talking head interviews with director Deborah Chow and Ewan McGregor. Sorry, no trailer yet. McGregor did tease a possible rematch between himself and Hayden Christensen, who's returning to the franchise after being away since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. And in related news, Disney also dropped A TON of new announcements and updates on other Disney+ series. There's a new Cars show, Zootopia is coming back with some short form content, the Proud Family is getting a revival, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog is going on more adventures...honestly it's a lot. And of course, there's Marvel stuff with new logos for Echo, Ironheart, What If? Season 2, She-Hulk, and more. Like a lot more. Finally, we have a tease of our own. Tune in next week for a special streaming event that might help you out this holiday season.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO