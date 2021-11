The San Diego Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to foster animals from one to three months as it faces a shortage heading into the holiday season. One of the foster options available is the Safety Net Foster Program, intended to keep pet owners who run into temporary hardships from being forced to give up their pets. According to SDHS, by offering a foster solution, the pet never has to enter the shelter system and can return to their family where they belong after a temporary stay with a foster volunteer.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO