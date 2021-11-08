Aussie climbs up ahead of confidence data

The Japanese yen has started the week with a whimper. USD/JPY is currently trading at 113.88, up 0.10% on the day. Japan’s economy performed poorly in the third quarter. GDP contracted by 3.0% y/y, much worse than the consensus of -0.7%. The health restrictions imposed due to Covid were the primary driver of the weak GDP reading. The slump in economic activity was exacerbated by supply-chain problems which have led to shortages of chips and other products. Investors took the negative news in stride, as the yen is flat on Monday. The markets have seen health restrictions come and go and are paying more attention to the new fiscal package that the Kishida government will unveil at the end of the week.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO