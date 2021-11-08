CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aussie climbs up ahead of confidence data

marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar is in positive territory at the start of the week and has punched above the 74 level. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7424, up 0.34% on the day. The RBA was in the headlines for much of the week, and investors were all ears as the RBA released...

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Asia shares inch higher ahead of China data

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday as U.S. stock futures made early gains, though investors were wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data due out later. Annual growth in retail sales, industrial output and urban investment are all expected to slow further...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Looks Ahead to Employment and Inflation Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was back above 1.1700 after finding some support last week. The pound sterling will look ahead to employment data on Tuesday with inflation set to follow in the middle of the week. The Article 16 Brexit issues still looms as political headline risk. The GBP...
WORLD
AFP

Covid hit Japan economy harder than expected in third quarter

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The contraction was driven in part by a 1.2 percent dip in household consumption that tracked the imposition of a virus state of emergency over the summer, when Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge. Also weighing heavily was a drop in non-residential investment, which plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Economy#Interest Rates#Inflation#Aud Usd#Rba#Fomc#Fed
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen drifting after GDP slips

The Japanese yen has started the week with a whimper. USD/JPY is currently trading at 113.88, up 0.10% on the day. Japan’s economy performed poorly in the third quarter. GDP contracted by 3.0% y/y, much worse than the consensus of -0.7%. The health restrictions imposed due to Covid were the primary driver of the weak GDP reading. The slump in economic activity was exacerbated by supply-chain problems which have led to shortages of chips and other products. Investors took the negative news in stride, as the yen is flat on Monday. The markets have seen health restrictions come and go and are paying more attention to the new fiscal package that the Kishida government will unveil at the end of the week.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gold At Five-Month High Amid Inflation Rise

Some analysts predict that the rising prices will attract new investors and eventually bring it up to $1,900 a troy ounce. "We're really seeing investors say, 'Well, this inflation could be a little more sticky, so we do need to add precious metals,'" Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, told the WSJ.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Week Ahead – The great inflation debate

Central banks have a massive dilemma on their hands. There’s a clear and unintentional theme to this weeks preview, something that’s increasingly come to dominate the conversation, drive markets around the globe and across asset class, and that we haven’t had to think about or deal with for a long time; inflation.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar stems bleeding

After three losing sessions, the Australian dollar has steadied. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7305, up 0.17% on the day. In the Asian session, the Aussie dropped to 0.7277, its lowest level in a month. The Australian dollar didn’t get any help from the October employment report, which was showed...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Inflation woes continue

The week is ending a little flat, with equity markets not far from their opening levels, rather in keeping with the mood in equities throughout. It’s impossible not to look at everything this week through the lens of inflation, most notably in the US. In many ways, stock markets have performed remarkably against the backdrop of high inflation and higher rates to come. Central banks and low inflation have been a backstop for years, the next year is going to look very different.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar drops below 70 level

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure in what has been a rough week for the currency. NZD/USD has fallen 1.45% this week and is currently trading at 0.7015, down 0.13% on the day. In the Asian session, the New Zealand dollar slipped below the 0.70 line, a psychologically significant level.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to nudge up ahead of JOLTS data

London stocks were set to nudge up on Friday as investors eye the latest JOLTS job openings data out of the US. The FTSE 100 was called to open three points higher at 7,387. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It was another solid session for markets in Europe yesterday with the FTSE 100 making a fresh 20 month high, and the Stoxx 600 and German DAX setting new record peaks, as European stocks shrugged off Wednesday’s US CPI shock.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

British pound rebounds to 1.34

The British pound has bounced back on Friday after three losing sessions. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3395, up 0.21% on the day. It’s up, up, up for US inflation. Headline CPI in October came in at 6.2% y/y and core inflation rose 4.6%, well above expectations. Inflation is red hot, as CPI hit its highest rate since November 1990 and core inflation at its highest since August 1991.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie dips below 73 on soft jobs report

The losses continue to mount for the Australian dollar, which is down for a third straight day. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7295, down 0.44% on the day. Australia’s October employment report was soft, with total employment declining and the unemployment rate rising. The economy shed 46.3 thousand jobs, marking a third straight decline. Unemployment rose to 5.2%, up sharply from 4.6%. The markets gave a thumb down to the news, sending the Australian dollar below the symbolic 0.73 level.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy