A 78 year old Edgewater man has died nearly one month after he was injured in an accident which occured on Mayo Road. On October 19, 2021, at approximately 06:35 a.m., officers responded to Central Avenue at Mayo Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2006 Suzuki XL7 was traveling northbound on Central Avenue on a green signal approaching Mayo Road when a 2003 Chevy Malibu attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of the Suzuki onto Mayo Road.

EDGEWATER, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO