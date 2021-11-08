CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Mac’s Speed Shop will open Mooresville location as it closes Cornelius restaurant

By Jennifer Thomas
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mac’s Speed Shop is expanding its footprint with a new Mooresville restaurant — and closing its longtime Cornelius location as part of those plans. The popular barbecue joint will invest roughly $1.1 million into a restaurant off Interstate 77’s exit 36, near Brawley School Road. Plans call for that restaurant to...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Charlotte Business Journal

Atrium Health receives go-ahead for $16-plus million emergency department in Ballantyne

Regulators have approved Atrium Health's plans to build a standalone emergency department in Ballantyne, according to recent state filings. Plans call for a $16.7 million, 13,500-square-foot facility at Ballantyne Medical Plaza, 14214 Ballantyne Lake Road. The project will include six rooms, including a trauma room, observation space, imaging technology, pharmacy and lab services. Atrium said previously it would relocate the urgent care and sports medicine practice housed at the medical plaza.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Lifestyle
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Cornelius, NC
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte Business Journal

LandDesign Celebrates Growth with New Promotions

LandDesign is proud to highlight significant additions to the firm’s leadership team in Charlotte. LandDesign is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary firm offering landscape architecture, civil engineering, planning, and urban design services to clients across the globe. Our organization of 250 professionals spans five offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington DC, Dallas, TX, Orlando, FL, and Boulder, CO, and three studios in Fairfax, VA, Naples, FL, and West Palm Beach, FL. LandDesign’s culture is fueled by an entrepreneurial energy that offers opportunity for individual recognition and advancement. As a firm envisioned to be multi-generational, we strive to provide avenues for growth at every career stage, and one way we do this is by identifying emerging leaders across all levels and disciplines. This makes it especially rewarding to recognize two new Partners, three new Principals, and four new Directors, who will be instrumental to the long-term growth goals of the firm. “We are fortunate to have such great leaders that continue to elevate us all to new heights,” remarks LandDesign President and CEO, Rhett Crocker. “Every leadership position has a shared responsibility to push the firm to be better every day. I look forward to working closely with this great group.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restaurant Group#Food Drink#Interstate 77#Hospitality Group#Southbound
Charlotte Business Journal

PHOTOS: Estate in greater Charlotte area hits market at $5.9M as luxury market fans outward

An estate about 53 miles west of Charlotte just came on the market with a $5.9 million price tag — a rarity in a county with a median home sale price of $225,000. That rural property sits on 48.6 acres along Whitaker Road in Cleveland County. It's currently the third-most expensive residential listing in the greater Charlotte area, following a home priced at just shy of $6 million near Lake Wylie in the Steele Creek area and one at $5.95 million in Eastover.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

PHOTOS: HomeTrust Bank opens regional HQ in SouthPark, continues construction on Cornelius office

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) has opened its new regional headquarters in SouthPark. The approximately 40,000-square-foot space is at 6310 Fairview Road. Employees moved in last week. It houses retail, including a branch on the ground floor, plus employees in human resources, IT, wealth and treasury management, equipment finance, small business and mortgages. There is also a public conference room for community organizations to use. A basement area will host training for employees across multiple states.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Prime Beverage Group grows footprint with deal to lease Concord building

A beverage packaging manufacturing company based in the region has snapped up more industrial space. Kannapolis-based Prime Beverage Group has fully leased a 277,253-square-foot industrial building at 215 International Drive in Concord. The company is currently subleasing a 168,758-square-foot portion. It has signed to occupy the remainder of the building and will automatically assume the sublessor’s space upon expiration of that lease. Prime Beverage will fully occupy the building in December.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy