Mac’s Speed Shop will open Mooresville location as it closes Cornelius restaurant

LandDesign is proud to highlight significant additions to the firm’s leadership team in Charlotte. LandDesign is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary firm offering landscape architecture, civil engineering, planning, and urban design services to clients across the globe. Our organization of 250 professionals spans five offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington DC, Dallas, TX, Orlando, FL, and Boulder, CO, and three studios in Fairfax, VA, Naples, FL, and West Palm Beach, FL. LandDesign’s culture is fueled by an entrepreneurial energy that offers opportunity for individual recognition and advancement. As a firm envisioned to be multi-generational, we strive to provide avenues for growth at every career stage, and one way we do this is by identifying emerging leaders across all levels and disciplines. This makes it especially rewarding to recognize two new Partners, three new Principals, and four new Directors, who will be instrumental to the long-term growth goals of the firm. “We are fortunate to have such great leaders that continue to elevate us all to new heights,” remarks LandDesign President and CEO, Rhett Crocker. “Every leadership position has a shared responsibility to push the firm to be better every day. I look forward to working closely with this great group.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO