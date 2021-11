Celebrate National First-Generation Day on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) encourages colleges and universities to celebrate the success of first-generation college students, faculty, and staff on your campus in any and every way possible (https://coenet.org/first-generation.shtml). COE is coordinating several FREE activities for staff and students to raise awareness and to recognize all of the first-generation college students—past, present and future. Join Michael Casbourne, Director TRiO & Precollege Programs, in putting a sign on your door by next Monday to let UW-Green Bay first-gen students know they are not alone! Here’s an example:

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO