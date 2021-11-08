CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Moses Share Grandiose New Single “Time and Time Again”

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive electronic duo Bob Moses have been creating some large and suspenseful sounding music recently. We were blown away by their club-focused EP, Desire, which dropped late last year,...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

M.I.A. shares new single “Babylon”

M.I.A. has shared a new song, "Babylon." Fueled by a drum and bass-style breakbeat and a sample of Boney M's 1978 hit "Rivers of Babylon," it's a pretty infectious track. You can watch the video for "Babylon" over at Ohmni.com and listen to a clip of it below. The song...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Flower Face Shares New Single “Cornflower Blue”

Flower Face is the moniker of rising Canadian singer/songwriter Ruby McKinnon. Beginning in true D.I.Y. fashion, McKinnon recorded her debut album, Fever Dreams, on her dad’s GarageBand app when she was still a teen. Since then her evocative bedroom pop style has evolved into crystalline indie folk creations, reminiscent of the emotional vulnerability found in Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, and Bright Eyes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
undertheradarmag.com

Converge Share New Single “Coil” with Chelsea Wolfe

Hardcore punk band Converge have shared a new single titled “Coil,” which features guest vocals from Chelsea Wolfe. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Bloodmoon: I, due out on November 19 via Epitaph. Listen below. Frontman Jacob Bannon states in a press release: “‘Coil’ turned out...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Shame share new single “This Side of the Sun”

Shame are back with a new single -- the slashing, melodic "This Side of the Sun" -- that's their first new music since releasing Drunk Tank Pink back in January. “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio," say the band. "It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.” You can watch the video below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Time And Time Again
earmilk.com

Deca shares new single, "Sleepwalker"

Deca shares a new single titled, “Sleepwalker,” which kicks off the pre-order campaign for his instrumental album, Source Material, dropping Nov. 19. The track is a solemn, reflective piece that evokes summer vibes with its warm textures, slick xylophones, and an earworm flute melody taken from “Lonely Ballade” by Jim Lawless. Deca digs deep on this one and brings it out as he slowly fleshes out the beat in a simple progressive manner. The breakdown sections add a soothing aura to the track and break any form of monotony while the layered sample chops showcase his sound design skills.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bob Dylan Plays ‘Every Grain of Sand’ For First Time Since 2013

Bob Dylan dusted off his beloved yet rarely performed track “Every Grain of Sand” during a stop in Cleveland on Nov. 5. Originally written in 1980, the tune was penned following Dylan's conversion to Christianity two years prior. This "born-again" period coincided with an interest in gospel music, which saw Dylan delving into the genre before later returning to his more traditional rock sound. “Every Grain of Sand” included many allusions to faith, religion and Jesus, with references to confession, temptation, morality and the biblical figure Cain.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Johnny Marr Announces New EP, Shares New Singles “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street”

Johnny Marr has announced the release of Fever Dreams Pt 2, the second EP installment from his forthcoming album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. Marr has also shared two new singles from the EP, “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street,” with a video being released for “Tenement Time.” Fever Dreams Pt 2 will be out on December 17 via BMG, with the full-length album set for release on February 25, 2022. Check out the new singles below, along with the artwork for the upcoming EP.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Time And Time Again’, This Week’s New Music Gives Me A Sense Of ‘Revival’ | Fresh Music Friday

Lifted from the ‘Found’ side of the album, a collection of song-based productions, the album’s first single ‘Wild Skies’ garnered widespread support. Eli & Fur now hand over the reins to one of the label’s most revered acts, Marsh — showcasing his signature flair in crafting emotive dancefloor-ready productions Marsh steps up, providing the first of a string of LP remixes with ‘Wild Skies’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Moses Sumney Announces Live Album and Performance Film, Shares Lead Single “Bystanders (in space)”

Moses Sumney has announced a new live album, entitled Live from Blackalachia, to be released alongside its performance film counterpart, Blackalachia. It will be out on December 10 via Sumney’s own label, TUNTUM. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Bystanders (in space),” which is accompanied by a one-shot performance video. View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Cedric Noel Shares New Album, ‘Hang Time’ and New Video for “Stilling”

Prolific Montreal singer/songwriter Cedric Noel is back today with his eighth album, Hang Time. Coming quickly on the heels of his 2020 albums, Patterning and Nothing Forever, Everything Noel’s latest effort finds him deep within a period of self-reflection, exploring the complicated boundaries of identity. Noel is also joined on the record by a host of other creatives, including drummer Liam O’Neill (SUUNS), Brigitte Naggar (Common Holly), Ella Williams (Squirrel Flower), and Tim Crabtree (Paper Beat Scissors). The full album is out now with Joyful Noise Recordings/Forward Music Group, but Noel has also shared a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Stilling,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
this song is sick

AVELLO Drops Alluring Future Bass Number “You x Me”

AVELLO is a producer from Florida whose bangers are so massive, it’s hard to believe his production skills are completely self-taught. The musician credits the launch of his career to ODESZA’s revered In Return record, as it transformed his life and convinced him to learn how to compose electronic music. “You x Me”, his newest creation, came out this week on Philly label No Hype Music, and the song’s sound design is insane.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Polo & Pan Release “Requiem” as a Haunting, Star-Studded Live Music Video

Last June, Polo & Pan released their long-awaited sophomore LP, Cyclorama, saying, “This new musical voyage will take you on a journey through life, from birth to death and on to transcendence.” That journey came to be one of our favorite listening experiences of the year. Today, we get a live reimagining of the morose side of the album with a new music video for “Requiem.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Donkeychote Channels a Jazzy Lofi Jam on “60s Ballad”

This next track is one from German musician Donkeychote, whose real name is Florian Brühl. He hails from Berlin and makes jazzy lo-fi soundscapes that sweep you off your feet. The multi-instrumentalist’s new single is a special project: “60s Ballad” is crafted out of a two-hour session of him jamming out on the guitar.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Boys Noize Teases New Dog Blood Music with Skrillex

If you’ve been following, we know that Skrillex is sitting on a ton of music right now. The superstar DJ/producer has shared an array of star-studded collabs, teased multiple albums, and now we’re getting news that he even has new Dog Blood music with Boys Noize. In a Reddit AMA...
MUSIC
this song is sick

PREMIERE | VNSSA & Lenny Kiser Reunite On “When Will I See You” On Walker & Royce’s New Label

VNSSA is definitely one of our favorite rising house artists of the moment. Every new release shows the depth she has as a producer, and her latest is no exception. Part of SPLITS, the new series of releases from Walker & Royce’s label Rules Don’t Apply, “When Will I See You” sees the artist reuniting with fellow forward-thinking producer Lenny Kiser.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Listen to NERO’s First Release in 2 Years, a New Remix of “No Rival!”

Dubstep favorite NERO has been on a long break, with seemingly no end in sight. Until now, that is, with a new release via Anjunadeep. Earlier this week, the legendary group dropped a remix of “No Rival!“, a collaboration by Lakou Muzik and Joseph Ray. Ray is actually one of the members of NERO, and this remix sees him reunite with fellow NERO member Daniel Stephens to reimagine his original version.
MUSIC
this song is sick

INTERVIEW | Keys N Krates Discuss New Album ‘Orignal Classic,’ Musical Influences, & More

Keys N Krates has been paving their own way for over a decade, curating a sound that transcends any one genre. After gaining notoriety for being trailblazers in electronic trap music during its golden era, the Toronto trio has consistently evolved and gone against the grain of just doing whatever is trending at the time. 2017 proved to be a turning point for Keys N Krates, releasing “Glitter” featuring Ambré Perkins, which would eventually be released on the vibey melodic album, Cura. The 2018 record would later become a vehicle to showcase their fresh sound, followed by their 2019 mixtape A Beat Tape For Your Friends.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Listen to What So Not’s New 1-Hour Mix, Full of Unreleased Tracks

What So Not rarely ever misses with his music, but one thing he’s always excelled at is concocting some of the best mixes. Earlier this week he shared another brand new one: a Quest Mix for Annie Nightingale‘s show on BBC Radio 1. On this 60-minute journey, What So Not...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

iann dior’s New Single “let you” Arrives Just In Time For The Weekend

On Friday, November 12th, iann dior dropped off a new song called “let you,” along with an accompanying visual. For those of you who love listening to alternative pop music, you’ll want to add this to your weekend streaming list ASAP. The track comes in at just over two and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy