Bob Moses Share Grandiose New Single “Time and Time Again”

Keys N Krates has been paving their own way for over a decade, curating a sound that transcends any one genre. After gaining notoriety for being trailblazers in electronic trap music during its golden era, the Toronto trio has consistently evolved and gone against the grain of just doing whatever is trending at the time. 2017 proved to be a turning point for Keys N Krates, releasing “Glitter” featuring Ambré Perkins, which would eventually be released on the vibey melodic album, Cura. The 2018 record would later become a vehicle to showcase their fresh sound, followed by their 2019 mixtape A Beat Tape For Your Friends.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO