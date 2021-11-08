Bob Moses Share Grandiose New Single “Time and Time Again”

Prolific Montreal singer/songwriter Cedric Noel is back today with his eighth album, Hang Time. Coming quickly on the heels of his 2020 albums, Patterning and Nothing Forever, Everything Noel’s latest effort finds him deep within a period of self-reflection, exploring the complicated boundaries of identity. Noel is also joined on the record by a host of other creatives, including drummer Liam O’Neill (SUUNS), Brigitte Naggar (Common Holly), Ella Williams (Squirrel Flower), and Tim Crabtree (Paper Beat Scissors). The full album is out now with Joyful Noise Recordings/Forward Music Group, but Noel has also shared a video for one of the record’s highlights, “Stilling,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Comments / 0