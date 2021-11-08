CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Habits singer announced he had tested positive...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Actor Jin Goo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Jin Goo has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 2, Jin Goo’s agency confirmed that the actor had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the isolation facilities. The agency stated, “Last month, he received notice that he had been in close contact with a confirmed...
WORLD
WPFO

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (KEYE) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled his concert in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist says Bon Jovi, 59, is fully vaccinated and feeling fine. There's no word if the concert will be rescheduled. Before he was to take the stage in Miami Beach Saturday night,...
MIAMI, FL
wmleader.com

Ed Sheeran Says “SNL Is Still On” After COVID-19 Isolation

UPDATE: Ed Sheeran is out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he’s been given “all clear” after completing quarantine. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again,” he wrote, “and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Ed Sheeran performs on ‘SNL’ following COVID-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as originally planned. The singer – who tested positive for COVID-19 last month – took the Studio 8H stage on Saturday, making a guest cameo in a “Dionne Warwick Show” skit and performing two of his hits, “Shivers”and “Overpass Graffiti.”. Days before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
arcamax.com

Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19

Jason Momoa has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 42-year-old actor is self-isolating with his friend, skateboarder Erik Ellington, at his house in the UK, meaning filming on 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been put on hold while he completes his period of quarantine. Jason suggested he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

Ed Sheeran performs on ‘SNL’ weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis

Ed Sheeran appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as originally planned. The singer – who tested positive for COVID-19 last month – took the Studio 8H stage on Saturday, making a guest cameo in a “Dionne Warwick Show” skit and performing two of his hits, “Shivers”and “Overpass Graffiti.”. Days before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allkpop.com

Insiders reveal that Shindong was vaccinated when he tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, Label SJ confirmed that Super Junior member Shindong had tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 11. Shindong is currently under quarantine and will follow all safety guidelines accordingly, and Label SJ assured that he was not in close contact with other Super Junior members, or the members of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', near the time frame when he came in contact with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Covid 19
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kristy Swanson tests positive for COVID-19

The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19. Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported. She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Jimmy Fallon Made A Bet With Ed Sheeran And They Both Won But Also Lost

Jimmy Fallon likes to do fun things with celebs before they come out to be interviewed on The Tonight Show. When Ed Sheeran was doing his quick U.S. press tour this last week, he popped over to Fallon for an evening. Jimmy decided to challenge Ed to a game that’s similar to beer pong, only they used a marker. Before they launched the marker in the cup, they had to basically dare the other one to something crazy during the talk show interview. They both won and lost and you can watch everything below!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Twilight star Taylor Lautner gets engaged to partner Tay Dome

Everyone's favourite werewolf, Twilight's Taylor Lautner, has announced his engagement to long-term partner Tay Dome. The couple both shared romantic photos of the moment as he got down on one knee on Instagram in a room filled with red rose petals, candles and a red neon sign. Taylor wrote: "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged After 2 Years Together: ‘It’s Happening’  

Congrats! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the Spencer actress confirmed on Tuesday, November 2. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Twilight star, 31, gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Taylor Lautner Announced His Engagement With The Most Romantic Proposal Pics

Perhaps one of the most circulated questions on social media is “Bella, where the hell have you been loca?,” but has anyone ever asked what the hell Taylor Lautner has been up to since his last movie appearance in 2016? Well, Lautner recently made a big announcement with an eye-catching Instagram post. On Nov. 11, the star proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Tay Dome, and announced his engagement to all his friends and fans on Nov. 13 with the most romantic proposal pictures. Lautner popped the question around a scene of roses and lighted candles with a neon sign that spelled out his last name in the background. He shared with his fans, “11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy