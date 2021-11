As women’s basketball season approaches, here’s a look at the team’s seniors and what type of role they might play this year... Dickens started every game last season, and she should continue to be a major factor in BC’s success. The 5’8 guard has been developing her 3 pointer during her time at BC. She ended last season making 45% of her attempts from behind the arc, which put her in second place in the ACC. She was also third in the ACC with 2.8 3 pointers per game, and she made at least 3 baskets from behind the arc in 8 of the last 9 games of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO