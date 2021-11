Stocks’ short-term rally came to an end this week and the S&P 500 index entered a consolidation along the 4,700 level. Is this a topping pattern?. The S&P 500 index lost 0.35% yesterday, as it fell below the 4,700 price mark following a two-day-long consolidation along Friday’s record high of 4,718.50. The recent rally was not broad-based and it was driven by a handful of tech stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The market seems overbought in the short-term and most likely it’s trading within a topping pattern. Today we may see another consolidation or a profit-taking action following worse-than-expected inflation data release (the CPI monthly number came at +0.9% vs. the expected +0.6%).

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO