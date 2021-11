Over the course of years, the crypto community has come to a conclusion that “utility drives value”. Most projects with impractical applications or low impact use cases are wiped out or they never get enough attention from the community. Intercoin is planning to be one of the few projects to rise above pump and dumps in DeFi and to give actual value to the customers through their users to make their own currencies and form communities.

