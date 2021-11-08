Ten Hochman: Bader’s Gold Glove connects him to Cardinals’ Edmonds, McGee and Flood​

3B Arenado Wins 9th Consecutive Award; O’Neill Repeats as NL LF Winner. 1B Goldschmidt Selected for 4th Year and First Time in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 7, 2021 – This evening, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, left fielder Tyler O’Neill and center fielder Harrison Bader were named National League recipients of the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence. It is the first instance any MLB team has had five individual award winners in a single season and the most by any team since the Cardinals and Seattle Mariners had four each in 2003.

