CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ten Hochman: Bader’s Gold Glove connects him to Cardinals’ Edmonds, McGee and Flood​

By Benjamin Hochman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman follows up...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Edmonds Mcgee And Flood#The Gold Glove#St Louis Cards
The Spun

Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ten Hochman: Should Cardinals sign Albert Pujols for 2022?

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Pujols, who had a .939 OPS against lefties last season, while thriving as a Dodgers’ role player. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB player Julio Lugo dies — dead at 45

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo’s family informed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo died of what was believed to be a heart attack. He was 45. Lugo played 12 MLB seasons for seven different teams. The career .269 hitter won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. He last played for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ten Hochman: Can the Cardinals win the 2022 World Series?

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares reasons to be optimistic about the Cardinals next season (with the caveat that they need to spend this available money on a shortstop). And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ten Hochman: Appreciating Nelly and Willie McGee on their shared birthday

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the Nov. 2 birthdays Nelly (47) and Willie McGee (63), the latter who hit .353 with 18 triples and 56 stolen bases in 1985, the year he won the National League MVP. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
SPORTS
97.9 KICK FM

St. Louis Cardinals Bring Home Five Gold Gloves

There was a time not so many years ago that the St. Louis Cardinals' defense was, frankly, an embarrassment. But, thanks to bringing in coaches like Jose Oquendo and Willie McGee, and trading for two of the league's best defenders, the Cardinals have done a defensive 180. Major League Baseball...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hochman: Could all three Cardinals outfielders win Gold Gloves in 2022?

When we look back at a Cardinals game — be it a minute after it’s over, an hour after it’s over, a day after it’s over — we often identify offensive opportunities cashed in. It’s just the way we are wired. “In the fourth, they loaded the bases and got...
MLB
wmskamfm.com

CARDINALS BECOME FIRST TEAM IN MLB HISTORY WITH FIVE GOLD GLOVE AWARD WINNERS IN A SINGLE SEASON

3B Arenado Wins 9th Consecutive Award; O’Neill Repeats as NL LF Winner. 1B Goldschmidt Selected for 4th Year and First Time in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 7, 2021 – This evening, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, left fielder Tyler O’Neill and center fielder Harrison Bader were named National League recipients of the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence. It is the first instance any MLB team has had five individual award winners in a single season and the most by any team since the Cardinals and Seattle Mariners had four each in 2003.
MLB
Herald & Review

Edman, Bader are golden for first time as Cardinals set a record with five Gold Glovers

Until the Cardinals righted themselves with a stunning winning streak of 17 games in September, their rollercoaster of a season had featured inconsistent clutch hitting, a raft of starting pitching injuries and a significant change in closers. But, throughout the many ebbs and flows, there was a constant. The Cardinals almost always caught the ball and threw it straight.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

MLB Reveals Gold Glove Recipients, Cardinals Set Record With Five Winners

It took their entire roster for the Cardinals to win 17 consecutive games and make the postseason in 2021. It helps when seemingly half that roster is Gold Glove caliber. That's only a slight exaggeration after Sunday night's Gold Glove reveal. Five Cardinals players received defensive hardware among the nine National League winners—the most by a single team in the award's history.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy