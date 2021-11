CNN’s New Day ripped into Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a broad slam on the outrage against Sesame Street encouraging people to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Cruz was among the most prominent conservatives wailing about “government propaganda” over the weekend after the verified Twitter account for Big Bird announced that the beloved kids’ character was vaccinated for Covid-19. Big Bird’s announcement comes just after the CDC announced their approval for the distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine to kids as young as 5 years old.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO