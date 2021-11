“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...

