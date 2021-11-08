Smoking caused fatal Reno house fire south of downtown

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno fire investigators have determined carelessly discarded smoking material likely caused the house fire that left a man dead over the weekend about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of downtown.

Investigators say Saturday’s fire started on the bed of the single-family home in Midtown with no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers, KOLO-TV reported Monday.

Fire crews responded shortly after noon Saturday when a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house on Arroyo Street near Plumas Street. They were able to confine the flames to the room of origin but found the man dead inside.

The name of the victim has not been released.