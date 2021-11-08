Dos Santos discuss the influences behind new album ‘City of Mirrors’

If ever an album called for the convention of half stars, this is it. At times glorious and at others seemingly a little lacking in direction, City of Mirrors is almost very good, but ultimately it leaves one with a niggling reservation or two, minor though they may be. This Chicago-based Latinx five-piece start and conclude things brilliantly: the opening “A Shot in the Dark”, the lead-off single, sounds like the mescaline-fuelled music to accompany some mystical, quasi-religious ceremony. An utterly compelling lead voice soars majestically above the spacey vocal chorus and leaves you wanting more. None of the other dozen numbers here are even remotely like it. Sui generis and all that. The album closer, “Lejos de Ti”, sung partly in English and partly in Spanish, like the similarly engaging “Palo Santo”, is a deliciously tuneful song that wouldn’t be out of place on one of the idiosyncratic solo releases of the Brazilian minstrel, Rodrigo Amarante. Otherwise, the title track with another fine vocal, a memorable clarinet hook and tremolo-rich guitar sound redolent of the Tex-Mex border also stands out.

