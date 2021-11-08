Win Tickets ($60): Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real @ The Crystal Ballroom | Rock, Country, Roots

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 4-10. Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Yola at Erwin Center. A five-time Grammy winner who was honored as songwriter of the decade by the Academy of Country Music in 2019, Stapleton has few peers in mainstream country when it comes to artists with both critical acclaim and commercial accomplishments. Johnson hasn’t racked up sales numbers at Stapleton’s level, but he’s rightly regarded as one of country’s best pure vocalists. All three acts on this bill are great singers, and the best of the lot may be English expat Yola, who got a best new artist nomination from the Grammys after her spectacular 2019 debut album “Walk Through Fire” and followed it with this year’s equally auspicious “Stand For Myself.” This concert was twice delayed by the pandemic; tickets for the original March 12, 2020, date as well as the initially rescheduled November 19, 2020, show are valid for this one. $49.75-$99.75. 7 p.m. texasboxoffice.com. — P.B.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO