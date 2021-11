They have launched Bidwin Music Group to encourage youngsters to take up music and build their careers. There are many individuals who have taken the music space to the next level with their passion. However, there are two names who have done exceptionally well around this sphere, which has made them stand out from the crowd - Hassan Al Omari aka L'Omari and Jonathan Poyser aka Jonny Sierra. These two have joined hands to take their passion for the art of music to the next level by establishing their Bidwin Music Group, the sole aim of which is to empower youth and make them proficient around this art. These both have recognized that music has that endearing quality which has the power to change the world for the better. "Music is much more than just melodious tunes, as it has the power to conquer hearts extensively," says L'Omari.

