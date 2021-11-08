The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

Whether you’re training for a marathon or just beginning your running practice, strength training is one important, if not the most important, component to improving and excelling at the sport. "Running is a not a lateral movement, and while it uses many muscle groups, it takes a mind body connection to engage your muscles in the correct way while on a run," said Gia Alvarez, a professional marathoner and founder of Juma Fit, a treadmill studio based in Tenafly, NJ. "Strength training on all planes will help you connect to your muscles and strengthen those that are weak. I get runners all the time complaining that their knees hurt, or their lower back. Strength training the correct muscle groups can help your form during a run to prevent such aches and pains."
Comments / 0