The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

Here is my way of looking at back pain, a very common ailment:. We call the back pain that many people get after lifting a heavy object MUSCULOSKELETAL back pain. It is very common. It is a sprain, often of the muscles, ligaments and bones of the lower back. Because the Sciatic nerve originates between the vertebrae of the lower spine and travels down the leg, it can get pinched when the bones move in the sprained back, it gets inflamed and causes pain radiating to the posterior thigh and leg.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO