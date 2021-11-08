CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi Fans Are Loving This Response To Pete Davidson Rumors

By Joe Nasta
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the whirlwind of celebrity gossip it's hard to keep up with the comings and goings, even when it comes to culinary superstars. "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation" host Padma Lakshmi certainly knows this, but she likes to have fun when stories circulate. In the ever-circling rumor mill that is...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Chris Rock
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian: 1st Pics In NYC Since Holding Hands With Pete Davidson

Following a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm with Pete Davidson and mutual friends, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York for the ‘Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City on November 1 in a dress from her upcoming collaboration with Italian luxury brand Fendi. The TV personality and businesswoman, 41, rocked a tight sleeveless brown dress with matching gloves on Monday evening, fashioning one of the many items from the Fendi x SKIMS collection, set to launch on November 9.
CELEBRITIES
Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so ‘intriguing’

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson’s intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she’s not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson’s past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#New York Knicks#Basketball
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Sits Next To Bleached Blonde At Kris Jenner’s Birthday & Fans Think It’s Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance. Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

'Just Friends' Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Hit Amusement Park

Just weeks after Kim Kardashian West was a first-time host of “Saturday Night Live,” she was spotted at an amusement park with serial-dating cast member Pete Davidson. “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told People magazine. They’re “just friends,” the source added.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL. The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone. We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Kim Kardashian Rumors Fly, Pete Davidson Explains Why He's 'Never Felt Less Funny' Than He Does On SNL

Pete Davidson is known for two things: being funny, and being able to date some of the biggest stars in show business. After all, the comedian and actor has been working on Saturday Night Live for about eight years, and he’s been romantically linked with Kate Becksinsale, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Kim Kardashian - yes, really. Despite his objective success and active love life, however, Davidson doesn’t actually think he’s all that funny on the NBC sketch comedy series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down the Allure of "Charming" Pete Davidson

Watch: Dr. Phil EXPLAINS Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson!. Pete Davidson just has it. The 27-year-old actor has been the talk of the town in recent weeks after he was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While many fans are wondering just what the actor's secret is—he's been previously linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor—for model Emily Ratajkowski, there's really no mystery there.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram and Is "Hurting" Amid Rumor's She's Dating Pete Davidson

If you've been wondering how Kanye West is taking news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be coupling up, the answer appears to be "...not great." Like many people who would prefer to avoid think about their exes moving on, Kanye has unfollowed Kim on Instagram (which marks the second time he's done so in two months, according to Page Six).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy