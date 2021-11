Want to make the cold weather a little more bearable with cozy and delicious soups, chilis, roasts, and more? Check out this great deal on the Insignia Pressure Cooker, going on right now at Best Buy! This is one of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve seen on pressure cookers so far this year. Get the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker on sale for only $30 during the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on now. That’s a savings of $30 off the regular price of $60 for a limited time only. From homemade soups and stews to rice dishes, entrees, and dips, you’ll be amazed at the versatility of dishes and how easy it is to use this cooker.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO