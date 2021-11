The Pizzeria Boom of 2021 seems to have no sign of slowing down, as Pacific Crust Pizza joins the ever-growing roster of new pizza shops. The Willamette Week broke the news that the pizzeria — from restaurant group Independent Restaurant Concepts — quietly moved to its new location on October 29 in the space formerly home to chef Vitaly Paley’s the Crown, downtown at the base of the Hotel Lucia. Originally a takeout-only shop on Alberta, the pizzeria now features indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout and delivery, in a space decked out in Pacific Northwestern camping vibes.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO