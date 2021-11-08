Letter: SACRIFICING LIVES FOR POLITICAL GAIN"

Re: the Nov. 9 article "Address climate change to save water." I read with interest the opinion piece by local members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government addressing climate change to save water. I wonder why Congress has been unable to pass the Build Back Better legislation that contains critical funding to do just that. Commentators and legislators dither about the costs of switching from fossil fuels to renewables when most Americans know that we cannot afford not to. Only through reversing the threats to climate can we be assured of sustainable water as well as clean air, fertile soil, and all that sustains life. If you care about the world your children and grandchildren will inherit, and not just the next election cycle, you know that State and Federal statesmen and women must act to save the planet before it is too late. It is insufficient to accept the science but decry the affordability of changing. Support legislators in Washington and Phoenix who bravely promote climate saving measures. It may well be our last best chance to save Mother Earth.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO