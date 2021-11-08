CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi Overturns on Highway 10 Near St. Cloud, Detouring Traffic

By Lee Voss
 7 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- An overturned semi is blocking traffic on Highway 10 near the Highway 15 interchange in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound at around 10:20 a.m. when it flipped and landed on its side. The crash resulted in debris...

ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

