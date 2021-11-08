Semi Overturns on Highway 10 Near St. Cloud, Detouring Traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Roseville say to avoid westbound Highway 36 after a semi rollover late Monday morning. The Roseville Fire Department tweeted a picture of the scene near Snelling Avenue, showing the semi blocking all traffic. Avoid westbound highway 36. We are ok scene of a semi rollover blocking all traffic. pic.twitter.com/VaLEYrkMKE — Roseville, MN FD (@RosevilleMN_FD) November 1, 2021 The story is developing, so check back. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles Lakeville Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Road Rage Assault Suspect Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO