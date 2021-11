Big brother Whereshetoldmetogo, a multiple stakes winner, won at first asking. So did older sister Miss Chesapeake, who won at Laurel Oct. 22. Now you can add their younger half-brother Rominski to the list. Rominski, a two-year-old colt by Great Notion ridden by Angel Cruz, broke alertly, grabbed the early lead, and fended off the persistent Royal Spy to win by two lengths in a $40,000 waiver maiden claiming event Saturday at Laurel Park.

LAUREL, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO