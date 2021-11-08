Pet Bar Inc. preparing to open Katy location in 2022

A pair of Houston City Council members are looking to build momentum for several initiatives launched over the past few years by the city to improve sidewalks citywide. At-large Council Members Sallie Alcorn and David Robinson collaborated on the inaugural Sidewalk Summit at the end of September, bringing together transportation advocates and city staff to discuss key policies city leaders want to implement to bring more sidewalks to neighborhoods in need.

