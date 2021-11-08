CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Plating – “How Lonely”

By No Depression
No Depression
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off a star-making set at City Winery during this year’s AmericanaFest, Van Plating is set to...

www.nodepression.com

L.A. Weekly

Ear Ringers and Lonely Hearts

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Parlophone) Ear Ringers and Lonely Hearts: East L.A. indie rockers Ear Ringers told us about their love for a Beatles classic. Ear Ringers: One of our favorite albums of all time would have to be Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles. This album made us pay attention to a lot of the little details in each song that made it complete and as musicians we try to experiment with how we can imply that in our music. All though we are an indie rock group, albums like Sgt. Pepper make us want to break from the standard song structure and push ourselves to write more interesting songs.
No Depression

Sally Anne Morgan Reshapes Folk Tradition on ‘Cups’

Whether as one half of House and Land alongside Sarah Louise Henson, working with Appalachian old-time revivalists Black Twig Pickers, or on her various solo albums, multi-instrumentalist Sally Anne Morgan suffuses the tenets of musical traditionalism with her own spin. While obviously reverential to the lineage, there’s always been a sense that she’s happiest tampering with the canon, flying the flag for folk music’s recharged relevancy via shrewd mutation. Her latest collection, Cups, is no exception. In stark contrast to the effervescent and almost pop-tinged adventures found on 2020’s Thread, here she whittles down her back-porch fiddle-tunes to their barest fragmented bones.
societyofrock.com

Greta Van Fleet Shows Crowd How They Saved Rock n’ Roll With Recent LA Performance

Greta Van Fleet performed one of their biggest hits at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 26, 2021. No matter what the haters say, these guys are now full-fledged rockstars. They definitely brought the house down with an epic live version of “Highway Tune”. And can we just say how amazing they sound? If you haven’t been to any of their shows, you’re seriously missing out. Watch it below.
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Crowds at Concerts, Billy Strings Gives Back, and a Beatles Doc Preview

It’s hard to come up with the right adjective to describe the nine deaths at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last weekend. Tragic, horrific, needless, unthinkable, frightening — each of those, and all of them together, only begin to tell the story of what happened. A concert, large or small, should be a safe place for people to come together to enjoy music. As experts continue to sort out what happened in Houston, and hopefully find ways to prevent it from happening again, I thought I’d share this piece from NPR offering safety tips from a researcher of crowd dynamics. Staying alert is key to staying safe, and it helps to know the signs of a crowd that’s turned from enthusiastic and empathetic to dangerous and even deadly.
No Depression

Second Archives Set from Joni Mitchell Sheds Light on Key Songs’ Process

As one of her era’s most popular and gifted artists, Joni Mitchell should have been able to rest on her laurels a long time ago. Yet, in recent years, the press has often maligned and caricatured her as little more than a cantankerous malcontent. It’s easy to forget that as a young musician, she had to fight every step of the way not just to be taken seriously, but to be heard at all. Archives Volume 2 is an intimate snapshot of that journey, which goes a long way toward setting the record straight.
No Depression

5-LP Set ‘Highway Butterfly’ Gathers Friends to Honor Neal Casal’s Music and Life

Paying proper tribute to a musician like Neal Casal, whose career spanned nearly 30 years and saw him work with everyone from The Cardinals to Hard Working Americans to The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, takes chutzpah and careful planning. Casal took his own life two years ago and left a heartbroken crater in the lives of each person he touched with his work and his personality; now, droves of those persons have come together on a 5-LP set to pay their respects, bid their final farewells, and impart on their listeners what it was that made Neal Neal.
No Depression

Courtney Hartman on Life’s Returns

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Bright At My Back” is a song from Courtney Hartman’s new album, Glade, out now. The end of another year is spiraling toward us. From where I sit, the leaves have mostly come down and the light is low until late in the morning. There is a quietness and nurturing in winter that I crave now, even as we soak up the last few warm hours of the year. A bed of leaves covers our garden, but still a few sprigs of mint and parsley press their way upright, determined to hold up through the frost. As a society, we do not always welcome a circular view of life or the notion of returning. Always upward, always ahead. If we have returned, it is only because we somehow failed. I have a teacher, a mentor who speaks about life as being neither circular nor linear — but moving instead in a spiral, always returning but never as the same person we have been before.
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
energy941.com

Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
theparisreview.org

Redux: Plates Collapse

Every week, the editors of The Paris Review lift the paywall on a selection of interviews, stories, poems, and more from the magazine’s archive. You can have these unlocked pieces delivered straight to your inbox every Sunday by signing up for the Redux newsletter. This week at The Paris Review,...
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

    The DONDA deluxe contains previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. Originally released on August 29th, DONDA shot to #1 in the US, the UK and Australia with West’s biggest career streaming numbers to date, and saw his first career #1 debuts in France, Italy and Sweden. DONDA set an Apple Music all-time record at #1 in 152 countries, and has since been certified platinum and accumulated over 1.6 billion global streams, surpassing a billion streams on Spotify alone.
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
