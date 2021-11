What was once a tranquil arboretum campus has given way to loud and disruptive construction work. Students who make their way towards the academic buildings for class in the morning walk past piles of mulch, chain link fences, and construction equipment, and are rerouted around Magill Walk because of the deep ruts that cut across the walkway. These drastic changes to Swarthmore’s campus are because of the Dining and Community Commons Project, which has been ongoing for the entire year.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO