Tom Brady is opening up about his wife Gisele Bundchen's focus on their family and the sacrifices she has made in order for him to follow his athletic dreams. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has managed to balance their marriage and family dynamics with his successful football career, but he admitted on his "Let's Go" podcast Tuesday that his wife had to put her modeling career on hold for their family.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO