A.J. Foyt Racing has confirmed reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood as the new driver of its iconic No. 14 Chevrolet. “We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team,” team president Larry Foyt said of the 23-year-old American. “Obviously, he has been very successful on his climb through the Road to Indy championships, and his record speaks for itself. This deal came together rather quickly, but I’ve already been impressed with how Kyle thinks about racing and the maturity he seems to have for such a young driver. The NTT IndyCar Series is as competitive as ever, and the challenges are great, but we feel Kyle will be a great asset as we take on those challenges and work to grow as a team.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO