As every rock historian knows, the legendary club CBGB’s, located in the Bowery of New York City, gave rise to some of the most important bands of the ‘70s. The Ramones, Talking Heads, Television and countless punk bands had many gigs in that space and was considered one of rock’s most sacred grounds. As photographer David Godlis says in the documentary “Shots In the Dark with David Godlis,” “I never really thought too much about whether or not this was a good night to go to CBGB’s. It was always a good night to go to CBGB’s.”

