Three teenagers in Texas allegedly dressed in costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes for Halloween and attacked a Black high school student with a taser gun.Matt Manning, the attorney for the victim, said the incident took place in the small town of Woodsboro in Texas on 31 October.Mr Manning, at a news conference on Wednesday, said his client was not seriously injured, adding there were five other victims of similar attacks. The identities of the victim and the perpetrators were withheld by the attorney because of their age.“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO