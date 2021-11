The Internet of Things (IOT) is a technology that is being readily used in the car insurance industry these days. According to IBM, the Internet of Things is the concept of connecting any powered device to the Internet and to other connected devices. Among other applications, it allows for example an embedded car system (data logger and transmitter) to send collected data to the AI program of an insurance agency to evaluate distances travelled by the car, driving behaviours and patterns, ect. Basically, it allows real time data to be delivered to the insurer every time that you get behind the wheel.

