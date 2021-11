News broke yesterday that Hannah Daughtry, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of popular American Idol contestant and Grammy-nominated musician Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna’s daughter, had died. Deanna already paid tribute to Hannah Price in a lengthy post over the weekend, but as time has passed more details related to her death have come to light, including the fact her cause of death may have been a homicide. In addition, Daughtry himself shared a heartbreaking and memorable post about what the family has been facing.

