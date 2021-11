Tuesday night, YCSO and DPS responded to multiple 911 reports of a subject walking toward the Black Cat Bar in Seligman with an AR15 rifle after a confrontation with patrons. Public Affairs Director Kristin Greene says witnesses stated the subject had been drinking in the bar when he began “talking nonsense” and said he was going to get his rifle and bring it back to the bar. He did not make any specific threats towards anyone. As 36-year old Nathan Gibson returned with the rifle, patrons in the bar started calling 911. Greene says Gibson returned to his hotel room and called 911and stated patrons in the bar had taken his rifle after he dropped it and wanted them arrested. Greene says the Colorado man was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct with a weapon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO