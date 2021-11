BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots look to keep rolling this weekend, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium for a mid-season clash. Both teams sit at 5-4 and are battling for a Wild Card spot at the moment, a spot that the Patriots currently own thanks to their 4-1 record against AFC teams. A win this weekend would further solidify either team as a postseason contender, while making life a lot more difficult for the losing side. Will the Patriots keep their win streak going? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s Patriots-Browns tilt playing...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO