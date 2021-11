Carrying a credit card balance isn't a good idea in most cases, but there's a time when it does make sense. Here's when that is. The interest rate on credit cards is generally very high. It's not uncommon for rates to be 17% or higher. That's why the general rule of thumb is that you shouldn't ever carry a credit card balance. Instead, you should use your card to earn rewards and then pay off the bill in full when it comes due. This way, you'll get the benefit of the card but won't waste money on interest.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO