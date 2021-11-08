CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: 4 injured in shooting near 2 Philadelphia schools

By Kyw Staff
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Four people, including three teenagers, were shot Monday morning outside a corner store in Feltonville.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near East Loudon and A streets.

Three young men, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were shot. As they ran down the block to evade gunfire, a fourth victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the shin.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg. Both 18-year-olds were shot in the thighs.

All four victims were taken to the hospital, where police say they are listed in stable condition.

Feltonville Intermediate School and the Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences, only a few blocks away, were put on lockdown for about an hour.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

