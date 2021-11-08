CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez-Adams School leaders discuss plans for new high school, middle school

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Members of the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) Board of Education are working to finalize the details of a $34 million project to build a new high school and renovate the former Natchez High School for a middle school.

The Natchez Democrat reported the school board reviewed the details of the new facility and the old high school on Friday. They said security would be a top priority.

Leaders said the plan is for students to move into the buildings by spring of next school year. Work on the new and old buildings is currently underway.

The board also discussed plans to rebuild the guard house at the entrance to campus. Two sets of vehicle barriers would also be installed.

WJTV 12

JPS JROTC holds ceremony honoring veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District’s (JPS) JROTC program hosted ceremonies at several high schools on Thursday to honor veterans. The schools included Jim Hill, Callaway, Provine, Murrah and Lanier High School.  Each school had a different veteran as a guest speaker. At Lanier, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Cornelius J. Pope’s message was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Natchez boy

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Natchez boy. Investigators said Javari M. Blanton was last seen on Monday, November 8 before school in Vidalia, Louisiana. They said he has not returned to his Natchez home. Blanton was last seen in a white Nissan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Drawing held for WJTV 12 News Hinds County Sheriff Debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A drawing was held at the WJTV 12 News studio to draw the names to determine who would get the first question in the Hinds County Sheriff Debate, as well as where the candidates would stand. Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler will have the first question of the debate, while […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day canceled for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Roll-Off Dumpster Day for Saturday, November 13 has been canceled. Officials said Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month for 2022. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
