Natchez-Adams School leaders discuss plans for new high school, middle school

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Members of the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) Board of Education are working to finalize the details of a $34 million project to build a new high school and renovate the former Natchez High School for a middle school.

The Natchez Democrat reported the school board reviewed the details of the new facility and the old high school on Friday. They said security would be a top priority.

Leaders said the plan is for students to move into the buildings by spring of next school year. Work on the new and old buildings is currently underway.

The board also discussed plans to rebuild the guard house at the entrance to campus. Two sets of vehicle barriers would also be installed.

